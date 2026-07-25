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Help Me Secure a Home and Keep My Small Business.

Goal₦10,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byFrances Emmanuel

Help Me Secure a Home and Keep My Small Business.

My name is Frances Emmanuel, and I am reaching out with humility and hope during one of the most difficult seasons of my life. Asking for help is not something that comes easily to me, but I have reached a point where I cannot overcome these challenges alone.

I am raising ₦10,000,000 to help me pay my rent and support my small business, Bonnie's Luxury. Like many small business owners, I have faced financial setbacks that have made it difficult to stay afloat. Despite working hard and doing everything I can to improve my situation, I am struggling to meet both my housing expenses and the financial needs of my business.

Bonnie's Luxury is a dream I have been building with the hope of creating a stable source of income and a better future. I believe in the value of hard work, and my goal is not to depend on donations forever. I simply need support during this difficult period so I can regain stability and continue working toward financial independence.

The funds raised will be used carefully and responsibly. A portion will go toward paying my rent, giving me a safe and secure place to live. The remaining amount will be invested in my business by purchasing inventory and covering essential operating expenses, allowing me to continue serving customers and growing the business.

Every donation, whether big or small, brings me one step closer to stability. If you are unable to contribute financially, I would be incredibly grateful if you could share my fundraiser with your friends, family, church community, or anyone who may be willing to help.

As someone who believes in God's faithfulness, I know that hope often arrives through the kindness of others. Your generosity, encouragement, and prayers mean more than I can express.

Thank you for reading my story and for considering supporting me. I pray that God blesses you abundantly for your compassion and kindness. Your help gives me hope for a brighter future, and I will always be grateful.

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