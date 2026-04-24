Help Me Say Yes to a Life-Changing Apprenticeship

Help Me Say Yes to a Life-Changing Opportunity

Hi, my name is Victoria, and I'm a 37-year-old single mom of three beautiful children.

Recently, I was accepted into an incredible apprenticeship opportunity in Seaside, Florida. This experience will allow me to learn, grow, build relationships, and gain invaluable experience that I believe will help create a better future for my family.

For a long time, I've prayed for direction and asked God to show me where He wanted me to go next. I truly believe this opportunity is an answer to those prayers.

As exciting as this opportunity is, saying yes requires faith, sacrifice, and humility.

My children are my greatest blessing and my biggest reason for saying yes to this opportunity. I want them to grow up knowing that dreams don't expire, faith matters, and that it's okay to take courageous steps even when you don't have everything figured out.

Over the next several months, I will be responsible for housing, travel, and living expenses while participating in the apprenticeship. I've already found places to stay, and now I'm working hard to make this season possible.

Creating this fundraiser wasn't easy for me. I've always believed in working hard and doing things on my own, and asking for help doesn't come naturally. But I've come to realize that accepting support and allowing others to walk alongside you isn't weakness—it's community.

I'm not asking anyone to carry this dream for me. I am working hard, making sacrifices, and doing everything I can to make this opportunity happen. But if you feel led to support me, share this fundraiser, or simply pray for me and my children, I would be deeply grateful.

I believe it's never too late to start over.

I believe it's never too late to grow.

And I believe God still writes beautiful stories.

Thank you for believing in hope.

Thank you for believing in second chances.

And thank you for being part of this journey.

With love and gratitude,

Victoria ❤️

(** I have a 6 month old baby NOT pictured for her safety with the internet)