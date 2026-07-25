Help Me Save Someone I Love





Hello,

My name is Ilyasse, and I never imagined I would find myself asking strangers for help. This is one of the hardest things I have ever had to do, but I am reaching out with hope.

I am trying to raise funds to help someone I love who is facing a serious financial burden after receiving medical treatment. The hospital bill remains unpaid, and if it is not settled soon, it could lead to legal consequences that would make an already painful situation even worse.

I wish I could cover the entire amount myself. Unfortunately, despite working and doing everything I can to improve my financial situation, I simply do not have the resources to pay it on my own.

Every donation, no matter how small, will go toward helping pay this hospital bill and preventing the legal problems that may result from the unpaid balance.

I understand that trust must be earned. I am committed to being transparent about this campaign and, where appropriate, providing updates on our progress so that everyone who chooses to help knows how their generosity is making a difference.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, compassion, and support could make a life-changing difference during one of the most difficult moments we have ever faced.

With sincere gratitude,

Ilyasse.















