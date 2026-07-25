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Help Me Save My Wife’s Life

Goal₱1,000,000 PHP
Raised₱0 PHP

Fundraiser created byConan Bernas

Help Me Save My Wife’s Life

Help Me Save My Wife’s Life

Hello everyone,

Thank you for taking the time to visit our page.

My name is Conan, and I am reaching out with a humble heart to ask for your kindness and support in helping save my beloved wife, Maria Teresa.

Maria Teresa is the heart of our family. She is a loving mother to our 11-year-old daughter, a devoted wife, and the strongest person I know. Even through pain and uncertainty, she continues to fight with courage, hope, and determination for our family.

Our lives changed forever when she was diagnosed with Stage IIB Cervical Cancer. She bravely completed her initial treatment, and we held on to the hope that she would recover.

Sadly, our hope was shattered when we learned that her cancer had recurred. She is now undergoing a new treatment plan and is currently on her third cycle of chemotherapy. Her doctors are doing everything they can, including exploring additional treatment options and specialized therapies to give her the best possible chance to keep fighting.

As her husband, it is heartbreaking to watch the woman I love endure so much pain while worrying about how we will afford the treatment she desperately needs.

Why We Need Your Help

The emotional burden is overwhelming, but the financial cost has become more than our family can manage alone.

Every chemotherapy session, hospital visit, laboratory test, scan, medication, and supportive treatment brings additional expenses. We are doing everything we can, but we have reached a point where we can no longer carry this burden by ourselves.

That is why I am humbly asking for your help.

How Your Donations Will Be Used

Every donation will go directly toward:

  1. Chemotherapy and specialized cancer treatments
  2. Laboratory tests, imaging scans, and medical procedures
  3. Prescription medications and pain management
  4. Hospital bills and doctor’s consultations
  5. Nutritional and supportive care during her treatment

We are committed to being fully transparent. We can provide her medical abstract, biopsy results, laboratory reports, treatment plan, and other medical documents to anyone who would like to verify her condition.

A Husband’s Heart

My wife is not just a cancer patient.

She is the love of my life, my best friend, and the mother of our beautiful daughter. She deserves the chance to continue living, to watch our daughter grow, and to spend many more years with the family who loves her deeply.

If you are able to help, no matter how small the amount, it will mean more than words can express. If you are unable to donate, simply sharing our campaign or keeping my wife in your prayers would be an incredible blessing.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, generosity, and compassion. Your support gives our family hope during the most difficult time of our lives.

With sincere gratitude,

Conan

Husband of Maria Teresa


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