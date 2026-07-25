Help me save my storage unit

I need emergency help. Please. I recently moved and put all my belongings, including my children's memorabilia into a storage unit. All my family photos. Everything. And then I was in an accident and lost my job and was unable to pay for my unit. I don't have very much time before they auction my unit off. Please help me. I've been through so much already. I can't lose my things also. And I really don't care about any of it except for my children's memories and pictures. Thank you for the help. And God bless you!