Help me save my site before it is too late.

I was recently diagnosed after several tests of my eyes of the disease called Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), the specialist concluded that i was legally blind and i shouldn't drive or do much. I also asked the Dr. if there was any hope for me medically. She informed me not right now. The worse is the fact that my vision is getting worse daily. Prior to that, my wife of 21 years of marriage had filed for divorce, and her reason, she couldn't carry that Barden and asked me to leave the house. I was complete devastated and somehow, i found the strength to say to myself, find your healing first and God will take care of you. I was forced to leave elsewhere to struggle. After Few months, i came to realized that my vision has gotten worse. My goal is to go to Africa to get a treatment. I already checked it out and i can be treated there and i need people, good Samaritans to help me with the funds to remediate to my vision problem, to get back to my feet and comeback to find a job and do things the way i used to. Please, help me go and complete that treatment. I intent to go as soon as possible before it is to late. I have never put myself out there before, but i have no other options and the only one i have is you, so please support me. Right now, my left side is 5% and my right side 20% with low vision. If i don't do something by the end of this year or the next, i will be completely in the dark, completely blind. So Please, help me complete the trip and i pray that God reward you ten time fold for your contribution.

God bless you for you kindness.

Thank you very much.



