Help Me Save My Sight

For most of my life, I have worked hard and done my best to take care of myself and my family. Today, I find myself facing a challenge I never expected.

I have been diagnosed with macular degeneration, a disease that threatens my eyesight. To help preserve my vision, I must receive injections directly into my eye and see my specialist every month. These treatments are not optional—they are necessary to slow the progression of the disease and give me the best chance of maintaining my independence and ability to work.

Unfortunately, I no longer have insurance to help cover these costs. The monthly injections, doctor visits, and related expenses have become overwhelming. To make matters even more difficult, each appointment requires me to miss an entire day of work, resulting in lost wages on top of the medical bills.

I am doing everything I can to keep working and remain self-sufficient, but the financial strain is growing. I never imagined I would need to ask for help, but I am reaching out in hopes that friends, family, and kind-hearted strangers might be able to ease some of this burden.

Any contribution, no matter the size, will go toward my eye treatments, medical appointments, and replacing some of the income I lose while receiving care. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping me in your thoughts and prayers would mean the world to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can provide. Your kindness helps me continue fighting to protect my vision and maintain my quality of life.



