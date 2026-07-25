Help Me Save My Mom's Fight Against Cancer

Hello, my name is Jastine.

I'm reaching out with a humble heart to ask for your prayers and support for my mom, who is courageously fighting Stage 4 Lymphoma.

She has already undergone a pacemaker procedure for her heart and has now completed her second chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatment. We thank God for every step forward, but her journey is far from over. Her hemoglobin levels continue to rise and fall, making it unsafe for her to go home after treatment. She remains under close medical care, and the cost of her treatment continues to grow.

This has been one of the most difficult seasons of our lives.

Earlier this year, I unexpectedly lost my job. Before I had the chance to recover financially, the conflict in the region created even more uncertainty. By God's grace, I was blessed to start a new job just a month ago, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity. However, I am only beginning to rebuild financially, and I simply cannot cover my mom's medical expenses on my own.

I currently work in the UAE while my family is in the Philippines. Being far away while my mom battles cancer has been heartbreaking. Every day, I wish I could be by her side, but for now, I continue working and doing everything I can to support her from afar.

My mom has always been the heart of our family. She spent her life loving, sacrificing, and caring for us. Now it's our turn to stand beside her and help her through this fight.

Your generosity will help with:

Hospital bills Chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatments Medications and laboratory tests Blood transfusions and other medical needs, if required Daily medical expenses during her recovery

If you are unable to donate, I completely understand. Your prayers, your encouragement, and simply sharing this fundraiser with others would mean more than you know.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for standing with our family during this difficult time. Every act of kindness reminds us that we are not walking this journey alone.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Jastine