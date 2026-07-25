Help me save my land

I am reaching out for help because I am facing a series of overwhelming challenges. Recently, I was sued by a credit card company after having to default on my payments. This happened when I had to leave my postal job due to a shoulder injury and surgery, which left me unable to work and pay my bills. On top of that, I am being forced to buy out someone for my land because they are leaving me, and I do not have a house—just an RV that leaks and needs repairs. My car, which I rely on for work and daily life, is old and running badly, making it even harder to get by.





I have gotten myself into a hard situation, and I am losing my best friend who came here with me to start a new life. Everything feels like it is crashing around me. My depression has deepened as I struggle to keep up with all these challenges, and I feel like I have nowhere to turn. At the same time, my best friend wants to leave and start out somewhere else, leaving me feeling even more isolated. All I really have is my land and my dogs, and I am desperate to hold onto them.





The funds raised will help me buy my land, fix my car, and settle my lawsuit. Your support would mean the world to me right now, and I would be deeply grateful for any help you can offer. Thank you for reading my story and considering a donation to help me through this difficult time.











