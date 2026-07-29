Help me save my house

Back in 2021, my wife and I sold our house due to unforeseen circumstances. We spent 2 years living with relatives in order to have our dream house built in 2023. I was laid off from my job after being in the house only six months, and we just have not gotten back on track since. I’ve had a few jobs since then, but have not been able to pay my mortgage on a regular basis. Now I have been laid off from my latest job since January of this year, I am 11 months behind on my mortgage and my unemployment benefits are ending next month. I owe the mortgage company $52,000 and if I do not pay it in full, they will foreclose on the house we worked so hard to finally get. My family and I are on the verge of losing everything we strived for. I am ashamed and embarrassed to even be asking for this kind of help, but I am the most desperate I have ever been in my life. I don’t know where else to turn, our families don’t have this kind of money. Please help my family stay in our house, I don’t know what else to do.