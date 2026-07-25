Please help! On the verge of homelessness!

I’m starting this fundraiser because I am at risk of losing my home, and I need help catching up before it’s too late. This home means everything to me. It is my stability, my safe place, and the home I have worked hard to keep for my family.





In 2020, I took a leap of faith and opened a brick-and-mortar location for my cake business. Before that, I worked as a construction and engineering professional. The space I leased required extensive renovations, and I invested tens of thousands of dollars into improving it. Looking back, I realize that may not have been the best financial decision, but sometimes our greatest lessons come through experience.

I did everything I could to make the business succeed, but unfortunately, it didn’t work out as planned. The shop didn’t make it through its first year. The customers who visited loved the cakes and the experience, but I simply didn’t get enough foot traffic to sustain the business. One day, I hope to have the opportunity to open another storefront. If you search for Drippy Cakes in Norwalk, CT, you can still see the positive reviews from the people who supported my dream.





Opening the bakery set me back financially in ways I’m still trying to recover from. It has been a difficult journey for me and my family. Because my mortgage is now significantly behind, I am unable to qualify for a loan to help catch up. Thankfully, my lender is willing to work with me through a loan modification, but I still need assistance getting through this challenging time.





I have lived in my home for more than 14 years. It is the only home my children have ever known, and now it is a place where my grandchildren visit and create memories. The thought of losing it is heartbreaking. At times, I feel like I let my family down by pursuing a dream that didn’t work out, but I know I gave it everything I had.

Today, I am grateful to be back working full-time in construction and engineering. I have always believed in leaving employment on good terms, and I am thankful for the opportunity to return to the field and continue rebuilding my financial future.





This house holds an even deeper meaning for me because of my mother. In 2017, she was diagnosed with ALS while living in Kansas. When she was finally ready to leave her home, I flew out to bring her back to Connecticut so she could be surrounded by family. My children, my brother, and I cared for her here in our home. Hospice visited daily, and we did everything we could to make her comfortable.





My mom was my best friend. Before she became ill, we used to joke about growing older. I would tease her about ending up in a nursing home, and she would laugh and tell me to just put her there when the time came. Of course, when that moment arrived, there was never any question. I wanted her with us, surrounded by the people who loved her most.





Because of this home, my mother was able to spend her final days with her family and pass away peacefully in a place filled with love. Those memories are priceless to me. This house is more than a building—it is where some of the most important moments of my life have taken place. The thought of losing it is devastating.





I am asking for support to help cover the urgent housing costs needed to protect my home. Any donation, no matter the amount, would mean more than words can express. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with others.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your prayers, your support, and for helping me fight to keep my home and provide stability for my family.