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Help me save my home while I rebuild my life

Goal$31,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byVictoria Bryant

Fundraiser funds will be received by Victoria Bryant

Help me save my home while I rebuild my life

Help Me Save My Home While I Rebuild My Life

My name is Victoria, and after surviving a 22-year abusive marriage, I worked hard to rebuild my life. I was blessed to buy my own home, something I never thought would be possible. Before my health declined, I worked as a General Manager in the restaurant industry and dedicated many years to helping others. I operated a nonprofit organization for 15 years serving children and adults with autism and other special needs, and I also worked with women escaping abusive relationships.

In April 2025, my life changed unexpectedly. For months I had been experiencing severe swelling, exhaustion, and other symptoms that I believed were related to menopause. When my condition became worse, my boyfriend insisted I go to the hospital. That decision likely saved my life.

I was hospitalized and diagnosed with heart failure, chronic kidney disease, and severe high blood pressure. Despite struggling to breathe and function normally, I had continued working two restaurant management jobs. After my diagnosis, I spent months trying to adjust to medications, doctor appointments, and major lifestyle changes.

Unfortunately, I lost my job in May 2025. Then, in September 2025, I was hospitalized again because my breathing had become so severe. During that time, I was also diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. Recovery was slow, and I spent several months mostly confined to bed while trying to regain my strength and learn how to manage multiple chronic health conditions.

Throughout this journey, my boyfriend has been a tremendous support. To survive financially, I sold my truck, reduced every expense possible, and applied for assistance programs including Medicaid and SNAP benefits. I continued trying to work and found another job in late 2025, but my health challenges made it impossible to keep up with the physical demands while maintaining my medical appointments and treatment schedule.

Today, my health is improving, and I am actively working toward financial stability. I am renewing my Notary Signing Agent commission and building my own notary business. I am also completing the process to become a Medicaid-approved caregiver, which will provide stable income while allowing me to work within my physical limitations.

The challenge is timing.

Because of more than a year of serious health issues and lost income, I have fallen significantly behind on my mortgage. My home is now facing foreclosure before my new income sources are fully established. I am doing everything I can to save it, including exploring legal options and working with professionals, but I need help bridging the gap.

Any funds raised will go directly toward my mortgage and housing-related expenses to help prevent foreclosure while I complete the final steps needed to return to work.

Asking for help is not easy for me. I have spent much of my life helping others, and I never imagined I would be in this position. But this home represents safety, independence, and everything I fought to build after leaving an abusive relationship.

If you are able to donate, share my story, or keep me in your prayers, I would be deeply grateful.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can provide.


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