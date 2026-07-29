Title: Help me save my home, property tax emergency.





Story: For most of my adult life, I set aside my own plans to care for my parents. My father battled colon cancer, and my mother lived with diabetes for years. I was their full-time caregiver until my father passed in two thousand thirteen, and my mother passed in two thousand nineteen. After they were gone, I sold their home and used the proceeds to buy a house in Las Vegas, hoping to finally build some stability for myself. Since then, I’ve been living on my savings while waiting for my Social Security benefits to begin. Unfortunately, my savings have run out just before my property tax bill is due, and my benefits don’t start until next month. I’m asking for help to cover this tax payment so I don’t risk losing my home after everything it took to get here. Any contribution, big or small, would mean the world to me and help me get through this gap. Thank you for reading my story and for any support you can offer.



