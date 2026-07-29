Help Me Save My Home

This is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to write.

I’ve always been the person who figures things out on my own. Since I was 17, I’ve worked hard, raised my children, and carried the weight of life’s challenges without asking others for help. Today, I find myself in a position I never imagined possible.

Over the last few years, life has hit my family with one hardship after another. I survived an abusive marriage, lost my sister, endured the devastation of a hurricane that damaged my home, faced job loss, and spent months displaced from my house while trying to rebuild. Through it all, I kept pushing forward because that’s what mothers do.

I recently made a career change and worked hard to earn my esthetician license so I could create a better future for myself and my children. While I’m proud of that accomplishment, the transition has come with financial struggles that have made it difficult to catch up after everything we’ve been through.

Today, I am facing the possibility of losing the home I’ve worked so hard to keep. This isn’t about luxury or extras. This is about keeping a roof over my children’s heads and preserving the stability we’ve fought so hard to rebuild.

I have explored every option available to me, including loans and assistance programs, but I am still falling short. Asking for help does not come naturally to me, but I’m choosing to set my pride aside for my children.

If you are able to donate, no amount is too small. If you can’t donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to us.

Every contribution goes directly toward catching up on my mortgage and helping my family stay in our home.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your prayers, your support, and your kindness during one of the most difficult seasons of our lives.

With gratitude,

Lacey & Boys ❤️





upon request I can provide proof of need or give the information if you prefer to mail a check or money order to my mortgage company. Thank you again.



