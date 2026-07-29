Help me save my home

My name is Janeth, and asking for help is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do.





For the past 14 years, I’ve called the same apartment home. It’s where I’ve raised my children, celebrated milestones, and weathered life’s storms. Today, I am facing the possibility of losing that home.





I am a single mother of five children. While most of my children are now adults, my 16-year-old son still lives with me, and my pregnant daughter is also living with me as she prepares to welcome her baby into the world.





Over the last year, life has brought one challenge after another. I lost my vehicle and had to rely on rentals just to continue working and supporting my family. Then I suffered an injury that affected my ability to work consistently, causing me to fall behind on rent and other expenses. Despite working hard and doing everything I can to stay afloat, I have run out of resources and time.





The hardest part is knowing that I am so close to getting back on my feet. I have documentation showing that once I resolve my current balance, my rent can be adjusted to a more affordable amount moving forward. This isn’t a long-term problem—I just need help getting through this difficult chapter.





I am not asking for a handout. I am asking for a chance. A chance to keep the home my family depends on. A chance to avoid eviction. A chance to regain stability and continue moving forward.





If you are able to donate, share my fundraiser, or connect me with resources, every act of kindness makes a difference. No amount is too small, and even sharing my story could help me reach someone who can make a difference.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for reading, sharing, supporting, and believing in me during one of the most difficult times of my life.





With gratitude,





Janeth



