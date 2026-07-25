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Help Me Save My Home from the Damage of a Tenant

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySHOANDRA AZEVEDO

Fundraiser funds will be received by SHOANDRA AZEVEDO

Help Me Save My Home from the Damage of a Tenant

I have a home I rented to a young woman after her mother died. She was the sole caretaker of her mother and never had a job other than taking care of her mother, so no one would give her a chance. She lived with her mother in my home from 2012 to 2018. Her mother died in 2018. Nobody would rent to them because her mother had terminal cancer and they didn't know how long she had to live. After she died, the girl begged me to let her stay in the home. She got benefits from the State and they transferred her mother's benefits to her since she had no other work experience to help her get on her feet. Everything was fine until she destroyed my home in 2025. She used the Floors for a bathroom, defecated in bags and left them in the house and yard. Destroyed my 1941 wood floors. Damaged the walls, all appliances, the plumbing was so backed up they couldn't do much with it. I now need to replace pipes. Destroyed my yard with dogs that were not authorized to be there. I have a cleanup bill of $11,275 for the inside of the home and another one for $ 3,100 to get rid of her stuff. The garage door will cost me $1,410 which she ran into and destroyed it. The yard is another $8500. I also need an infestation treatment from her hoarding (which I have not priced yet). There is other cost as well like paint, refinishing the floors which is in the thousands. That comes after the environmental cleaning of $11,275. For now, I have only gotten her stuff out which was the $3100. Squatters have already been removed by the Police 2 times because they know it is vacant. I am begging please help me. I lost my job in March 2025 after 33 yrs. My husband is disabled and still trying to work and make money. I am even willing to make payments back to whomever can help. I have pictures if anyone needs to see them. I never thought in my life I would be going through this. I purchased this home for financial security in my older years and instead I am in debt to the state, credit cards, and on the verge of losing my golden year's security. I also need to use the money to locate her and for legal fees to take her to court which I do not see happening. I am in California and unfortunately there aren't many law that protect a landlord here. We were so good to her and her children. I just cannot understand why she did this to us.

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