Help Me Save My Home During an Unexpected Hardship

Hello friends, family, and kind strangers,





I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask for help. I am a widow of three boys, I have always been someone who works hard, takes care of my responsibilities, and does everything I can to support my family.





For many years, I have proudly served the people of California through my work with the State of California. I have always believed in helping others, being dependable, and doing my part.





Over the past few years, unexpected health challenges and the financial strain that came with them have created a hardship I have struggled to overcome. While I have continued working and doing everything I can to stay on track, medical expenses and circumstances beyond my control caused me to fall behind on my mortgage.





I am now facing the fear of losing my home. My mortgage company has informed me that I need $19,400 to bring my account current and prevent further action.





This home is not just a house. It is where my family has built memories, found comfort, and created a place of stability. Losing it would be devastating.





Asking for help is one of the hardest things I have ever done. I have always been the person who helps others, and reaching out now is humbling. But I am fighting to keep my home and get through this difficult chapter.





Any donation, no matter the size, would help me get closer to my goal. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any kindness, support, or prayers you can offer. Every share and every contribution brings me one step closer to keeping my home.





With heartfelt gratitude,





Jody