Help Me Save My Home and Rebuild My Life

Hello, my name is Goran and I am from Serbia. I am asking for help because my business failed, leaving me with debts that I can no longer repay. I have tried everything to solve this situation on my own, but despite my efforts, the debts continue to grow and enforcement officers are taking legal action against me. I am at risk of losing everything I have worked for over the years. I want to rebuild my life, work honestly, and pay my obligations, but I need help to get through this difficult period. Every donation, no matter how small, will help reduce my debts and give me a chance for a fresh start. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing my fundraiser. Thank you for your kindness, support, and for taking the time to read my story. Your help means more than words can express.