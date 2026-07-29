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Help Me Save My Home and Keep My Family Together

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDavid Barhan

Fundraiser funds will be received by David Barhan

Help Me Save My Home and Keep My Family Together

Hi everyone,

This is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to write, but I’m reaching out because my family and I are going through an extremely difficult time, and I don’t want to lose everything we’ve worked so hard for.

Right now, I am 2 months behind on my mortgage and doing everything I can to keep a roof over my family’s head. I’ve been actively searching for a second overnight job to bring in extra income, but things have been piling up faster than I can catch up.

On top of that, our transportation situation has made things even harder. Our 2011 Hyundai Elantra is currently not working, and while our 2016 Honda HR-V still runs, the A/C is broken and the ABS/brake warning lights are on, making reliable transportation another major stress.

Like many families, we’ve been hit hard financially, and I’m doing everything possible to fight through this. I’m not giving up. I’m working, searching for more income, and trying to keep my family stable — but right now, I truly need help getting through this rough season.

Any support, no matter the amount, would go toward:

• Catching up on mortgage payments to avoid losing our home

• Keeping reliable transportation for work and family needs

• Helping stabilize our household while I secure additional income

If you’re unable to donate, even sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and for any support, prayers, or encouragement during this difficult time. My goal is simple: to keep my home, protect my family, and get back on my feet.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

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