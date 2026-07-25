Before You Decide…Please Ask Yourself One Question

If everything you loved depended on one place… would you fight for it?

This isn’t just my home.

It’s the place that gave me the strength to keep going when life tried to break me.

There was a time when I had to escape a deeply traumatic relationship that almost destroyed my health. When I thought I had nothing left, this home became the place where I slowly found the strength to stand up again.

Today, it is much more than a house.

It is where my elderly, ill parents know they will always find me whenever they need help. When I’m not working abroad, I return home to care for my mother and support my father, because there is no one else they can rely on.

It is also where my rescued animals finally found safety, love, and a forever home. Every one of them has a story. Some were abandoned. Some were saved from euthanasia. Today they are my family.

Around this home, nature has quietly found a refuge too.

Every spring, swallows return to build their nests. Bees fill the garden with life. Wild birds, insects and countless small creatures continue living here because this little place still exists.

In a world where natural habitats disappear every day, I often stand in my garden and feel grateful to witness this beautiful life carrying on around me. It reminds me that even a small place can matter.

For most of my life, I believed that if someone needed help and I was able to give it, I should.

Whenever I found abandoned animals, I helped them. I support local animal rescuers whenever I can. I have always tried to be the person who helps rather than the one asking.

I also worked hard to build an honest life.

I owned a small business. When it failed, I started again from nothing. I built another business and worked as hard as I possibly could. When that collapsed too, I refused to give up.

I accepted work abroad, spending weeks away from the people and animals I love because I believed I could rebuild everything through hard work alone.

Just a few days ago I travelled to Austria for another caregiving job.

I believed it would finally help me catch up with my debts.

Instead, a misunderstanding ended the opportunity before it even truly began.

I came home with nothing.

Today I have reached a point where effort alone is no longer enough.

The debts keep growing faster than I can earn.

For the first time in my life, I have no more hours left to work, no more strength to give, and no new way to solve this on my own.

That is why I am here.

Not because I stopped fighting.

But because I have reached the limit of what one person can do alone.

If this home is lost, I won’t only lose walls and a roof.

My parents will lose the place where they know they are never alone.

My rescued animals will lose the only loving home they have ever known.

A small refuge where nature still quietly survives will disappear as well.

If somehow we can save this home, I don’t want that to be the end of the story.

I want it to be the beginning of giving back again.

I want to continue helping abandoned animals, supporting people who find themselves in difficult situations, caring for my parents, and protecting this little corner of the world that has protected me for so many years.

If you have taken the time to read my story, you have already given me something precious: hope.

And if you feel able to help, please know that even the smallest donation can become part of something much bigger when many kind hearts come together.

If donating isn’t possible, sharing my story could help it reach someone whose life crosses mine for a reason.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

Your kindness would not only help save my home.

It would help protect everyone—and everything—that calls it home.

❤️