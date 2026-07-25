Help Me Save My Home After Losing My Job

My name is Kelly, and I never imagined I would be in a position where I had to ask for help.

I recently lost my job, and despite doing everything I can to find new employment, I have reached a point where I can no longer keep up with the financial obligations on my home. I have been informed that I could lose my home within the next seven days if I cannot secure the necessary funds.

If I am evicted, I have nowhere else to go. Rental properties in my area require large deposits and monthly payments that I simply cannot afford while I am unemployed. Without assistance, I face the very real possibility of becoming homeless.

I am raising R1,500,000 (approximately US$88,869) to secure my home, settle the outstanding housing costs, and provide for essential groceries and basic living expenses while I actively search for employment. Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a difference and give me the opportunity to rebuild my life.

If you are unable to donate, I would be deeply grateful if you could share my fundraiser with your friends, family, and social networks. Sharing my story may help it reach someone who is able to help.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any kindness, support, or encouragement you can offer during this incredibly difficult time. Your generosity gives me hope that I can keep a roof over my head and work toward getting back on my feet.