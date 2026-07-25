Help Me Save My Hand

Hello friends,

My name is Joe Salant, and this is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to write.

A little over two weeks ago, I suffered a devastating hand injury that shattered my thumb. I’ve been living with relentless pain ever since while trying to find a way to receive the surgery I urgently need.

The estimated cost of surgery is approximately $40,000.

I don’t have health insurance, and my family simply can’t absorb a cost like this.

I’m blessed with an incredible wife and three amazing children. They are my world. Like many families, we were already under tremendous financial pressure before this happened. This injury has brought us to a place we never imagined.

What weighs on me most isn’t just the pain—it’s the possibility of losing the function of the hand I’ll need to work, provide for my family, write, create music, and continue building the life we’re fighting for.

Asking for help is humbling.

I’ve always believed in working hard and carrying my own weight. Today I’m simply asking for a hand when I can’t do it alone.

If you’re able to give, every gift—no matter the amount—helps move us closer to the surgery that could preserve the use of my hand.

If you’re not able to give, sharing this page or praying for my family would mean just as much.

I still believe that even in the hardest seasons, God often works through ordinary people showing extraordinary kindness to one another.

Thank you for reading our story, for your prayers, and for standing with our family during this difficult time.

With gratitude,

Joe Salant

“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.”

— Galatians 6:2



