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Help Me Save My Father-in-Law's Home foreclosed

Goal$7,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTonda Clifton

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tonda Clifton

Help Me Save My Father-in-Law's Home foreclosed

never imagined I'd be here asking strangers for help, but I've run out of options.

My father-in-law is sitting in a rehabilitation center, unable to handle his own affairs. He never signed a power of attorney. He never made a will. Now the responsibility of protecting everything he worked for has fallen on our family, but legally our hands are tied.

Every day feels like a race against the clock.

The home he spent a lifetime paying for is at risk. Instead of being allowed to sell it and use the equity to pay for his care and protect what's left of his life's work, we're trapped in a maze of legal requirements we can't afford to navigate. We've been told we need an attorney before anyone will even talk to us. We don't have thousands of dollars for legal fees.

Meanwhile, the bills don't stop. The legal deadlines don't stop. The pressure doesn't stop.

It feels like the system is built for people who have money, not for families desperately trying to do the right thing. We aren't asking for a handout so we can walk away with a profit. We're asking for the chance to protect a vulnerable family member, preserve what he spent decades building, and prevent his home from being swallowed by legal proceedings before we ever have the opportunity to sell it ourselves.

I've spent countless hours gathering documents, making phone calls, standing in court, contacting attorneys, and searching for anyone willing to help. Every door seems to lead to another expense we simply can't afford.

This isn't about getting rich.

It's about making sure a lifetime of hard work doesn't disappear because we couldn't afford access to the legal system.

Your donation will help pay for:

Emergency legal representation

Court and guardianship filing fees

Expenses related to protecting and selling the home

Transportation and other necessary costs while we fight to keep this process moving

If you can't donate, please share this fundraiser. One share could reach someone who can help.

I'm not giving up. I owe him that much.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for standing with us during the hardest fight our family has ever faced.

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