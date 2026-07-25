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Help me save my family from loosing Everythinh

GoalKES 400,000 KES
RaisedKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created byMaryhannah Wambui

Fundraiser funds will be received by Maryhannah Wambui

Help me save my family from loosing Everythinh

Mother's Plea: Help Me Save My Family from Losing Everything

My name is Maryhannah Wambui, and this is one of the hardest things I have ever had to write.

I never imagined I would be asking strangers for help, but today I have reached a point where I cannot rebuild alone.

After experiencing severe financial hardship, I fell behind on my debt. Despite my best efforts to find a way forward, my household goods were auctioned. In what felt like a single moment, the home I had worked so hard to build was taken away.

What breaks my heart the most is not what I have lost—it's the impact this has on my family. I have school-going children who depend on me for stability, safety, and hope. Every day, I worry about how to provide them with a secure home and the basic things they need while they continue their education.

The fear of homelessness is something no parent ever wants to face. I wake up each day determined not to give up, but the weight of this burden is more than I can carry on my own.

I am raising US$5,000 to help clear the debt that stands in my way, recover essential household belongings, and give my family the chance to rebuild our lives with dignity.

I am not asking for luxury—only for the opportunity to start again.

If you can donate, no matter how small the amount, you will be helping a family find hope again. If you cannot donate, sharing my story with others is a gift that could reach someone who can.

I believe that kindness can change lives. Your compassion can help my children keep believing that even after life's darkest moments, there is still hope.

Thank you for reading my story, for your prayers, your generosity, and for standing with my family during this difficult time.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Maryhannah Wambui

Nairobi, Kenya

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