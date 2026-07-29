Help Me Save My Family and Restore My Health

My name is Hassan, and before the war I lived a simple life with my family in Gaza. We had a home filled with warmth, memories, and dreams for the future. Today, none of that remains.

Our house was destroyed during the bombing, and several members of my family were killed before my eyes. In a single moment, I lost my home, my loved ones, and the life we once knew. Since that day, the sound of explosions, fear, and grief has never left my heart.

I now live inside a torn tent with the remaining members of my family. We sleep on the ground and wake up every day not knowing if we will find food, clean water, or safety. There is no electricity, no comfort, and no place that feels like home anymore.

I am also suffering from a serious injury in my left foot. I need urgent surgery, but I cannot afford treatment. Every step is painful, and sometimes I feel helpless watching my family suffer while I am unable to protect or support them.

Some nights we go to sleep hungry. Some nights the cold is unbearable. And every night I remember the faces of the family members we lost and wonder why we survived while they did not.

I am not asking for luxury or an easy life. I am only asking for a chance to survive, receive medical treatment, and help my family live with a little dignity after losing everything.

Your support could help save my foot, provide food and shelter for my family, and bring a small light of hope into lives filled with darkness and sorrow.

Even the smallest donation can mean the difference between despair and hope for us.

Thank you for hearing my story and standing beside us in this painful time.