Help Me Save My Dog From a Severe Ear Infection

For weeks, my dog has been suffering from a severe ear infection. What started as a small problem has become an inflamed wound with pus, open sores, and a strong odor. Every day, I see him scratching, shaking his head, and trying to cope with the pain.





The hardest part is seeing how much he's changed. He used to be a happy, playful dog who loved running around and playing. Now, he spends most of his time lying on the floor, quiet and uncomfortable. It breaks my heart because I know he's hurting, and I can see that he's no longer enjoying life the way he used to.





As his owner, I feel helpless watching him suffer. He has given me nothing but love, loyalty, and companionship, and now he needs my help. Unfortunately, I am struggling financially and cannot afford the veterinary treatment he urgently needs.

I am humbly asking for any support to help cover his consultation, medication, and treatment. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward helping him recover and be the happy, playful dog he once was.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story. If you cannot donate, a share would mean so much to us.