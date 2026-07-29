Help me save my business and fight for justice

I am a small business owner and single mother fighting to protect the business I built for my family and our community. Due to ongoing issues surrounding my situation at Birchwood Mall, including conditions and circumstances that have severely impacted my business and livelihood, I am now in urgent need of legal representation to defend my rights and pursue justice.





This situation has created an overwhelming financial burden while I continue trying to support my two children and keep moving forward. Funds raised will go directly toward attorney retainers, legal fees, court-related expenses, and protecting my business and future.





Any donation, share, or support means more than words can express. Thank you for standing beside a local entrepreneur during one of the most difficult times of my life.



