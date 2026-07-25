Help me save my best friend..

So I went through a really rough brake up last year.. It affected my mental health on top of having a tbi from 2007.. I live in Fargo ND and my dog got out last fall when I wasn’t home and a lady jogging by with her 2 pit bulls said my dog ran up and attacked her dogs. There was no blood and no vet cared required for her or my dog. I missed court and they labeled him a dangerous animal.. Fast forward to 2 months ago I got a failure to register for him because I couldn’t afford to.. then someone took him and brought him to the pound where he still is even though they won’t acknowledge they have him yet. I have court on Thursday again and I need help I need a lawyer for us.