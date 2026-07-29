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Help me save my best friend

Goal$600 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKyle Nix

Help me save my best friend

My dog is not a good boy, he is the best boy and there is not one thing I would change about him. He is the happiest and sweetest dog I have ever met and I love him more than I could explain in 10,000 characters. I thought I had lost him but he was actually taken out of my yard by a dog catcher for the city. It was incredibly unethical, unjustified, and downright lazy work on their part. And to get him back the way he was is 600 dollars. But it's only 20 dollars if I ALLOW THEM TO NEUTER HIM. I have never in my life seen such a disgusting business practice. I do not want him to be neutered, and even if I did want him to be neutered I would not want it to happen at 6 months of age. I need help getting my boy back and I'm low on time, and even lower on options. This has very much become a rescue mission and I simply cannot pull it off on my own. Please help me save him as he is all I have in this world and I don't want anything to dull his incredibly bright spirit and beautiful heart.

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