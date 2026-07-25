Help Me Save My Arm and My Livelihood

Hello,

My name is Vadim Shevchuk, and I am writing because I am in an extremely difficult financial situation caused by a serious injury to my left arm and a very long delay in receiving proper medical treatment.

In April 2025, I fractured my left arm. At first, I believed it would heal normally. During the first six months after my injury, I went through numerous X-rays, doctor appointments, physical therapy sessions, and rehabilitation exercises. Throughout that entire time, I repeatedly told my doctors that something was seriously wrong. Every time I tried to exercise or use my arm, it became more swollen, more painful, and my condition continued to get worse. Despite my complaints, I was repeatedly told that everything looked normal.

Eventually, my condition became so severe that I was hospitalized for about a week because I developed a serious infection with a high fever. I received IV antibiotics and extensive treatment in the hospital. Even after additional X-rays and a CT scan failed to explain my symptoms, I continued asking for an MRI because I understood that only an MRI could properly evaluate the bones, soft tissues, ligaments, tendons, and bone marrow.

Unfortunately, beginning in January 2026, I became trapped in months of insurance authorization problems. My insurance company required changes from my physician before approving the MRI. I repeatedly contacted my primary care physician through messages, phone calls, and office visits asking for help. I have months of written messages documenting my requests. I was scheduled for MRI appointments multiple times, only to receive phone calls the day before telling me that my authorization had still not been approved unless I paid the full cost myself, which I simply could not afford.

Only after I began formally documenting everything and insisting that the situation be corrected did the necessary paperwork finally get completed. Within about a week, the authorization was finally approved after months of delays.

Yesterday I finally underwent the MRI that I had been requesting for so long. The MRI technologist told me that the findings were very serious. He explained that I have bone bruising, bone marrow edema, fluid in my elbow, and what appears to be a fracture that may have healed incorrectly. He told me that I will likely face a very difficult recovery and may even require additional surgery. He strongly advised me not to use my arm for work and recommended that I keep it immobilized in a brace.

Unfortunately, I do not have that option.

I own a small handyman business with an excellent reputation and many positive customer reviews. My work is completely physical, and my income depends entirely on the use of my arms. Because of this injury, I have continued working through severe pain for more than a year simply because I had no other choice. My elbow and wrist remain swollen, hot, and painful every day. I cannot fully straighten or bend my arm, and the bone in my wrist visibly protrudes. Every job I perform makes my condition worse.

As my ability to work declined, my financial situation became worse and worse. I have exhausted almost all of my available credit. I have been paying my lot rent, food, utilities, insurance, and other basic living expenses with my credit cards because I simply have not been able to earn enough money. I now have almost no money left for groceries or other basic necessities, and I am terrified that I may soon lose my housing.

I am not asking for assistance lightly. For more than a year, I did everything I could to continue working and solve this situation on my own. I truly believed my arm would eventually heal, but instead my condition became much worse while I waited months for the medical testing that I had been requesting.

Another challenge I face is that English is not my first language. Communication with doctors and organizations is often very difficult for me, and I sometimes struggle to fully explain my medical situation or understand everything that is being communicated. If possible, I would greatly appreciate communication by email or text message, or access to interpreter or language assistance services if they are available.

I am also hoping that your organization may be able to connect me with medical resources, case management, patient advocacy, or other healthcare assistance. After everything that has happened over the past year, I have unfortunately lost confidence that my current medical providers are taking my condition seriously or helping me receive timely care. What should have taken days or weeks turned into many months of waiting while my condition continued to deteriorate. I am now facing a much more serious injury than I likely would have if I had received proper care earlier. If there is any way you could help connect me with better medical resources, specialists, patient advocates, or organizations that can assist me through this process, I would be sincerely grateful.

I can provide medical records, MRI results, hospital records, insurance documentation, photographs of my injury, proof of my business, tax information, and any other documents you may need. I am also willing to meet in person if necessary.

I would be deeply grateful if your organization could consider my request for emergency financial assistance with my rent or other essential living expenses while I undergo the medical treatment that I urgently need. Any assistance or guidance that could help me recover, remain housed, and get back to supporting myself through my work would truly mean everything to me.

Thank you very much for your time, compassion, and consideration.



