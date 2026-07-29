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Help me save my 2 year old Barn kitty rescue Tony

Goal$1,700 USD
Raised$50 USD

Fundraiser created byRoger Hoover

Fundraiser funds will be received by Roger Hoover

Help me save my 2 year old Barn kitty rescue Tony

I'd been watching Tony and his 3 siblings cross the cty hwy for two years, from the dairy farm he was born on and not cared for, every morning they would come get a can of wet food. The first year his brother got hit by a car and died. Into the second year his sister got sick and died this past winter. Living outside is hard. 7 weeks ago he came to the house in the afternoon, begging for help and I could no longer ignore his suffering. I rescued him and took him to the Humane Society where I put an adoption hold on him, he spent 4 weeks there as they worked to get him healthier. He was treated for 4 different types of worms, treated for a respiratory infection, treated for a urinary tract infection, treated for a gastrointestinal infection, treated for mange. Finally after being neutered, given his shots and chipped he was given the o.k. to come home with me for a better life. After a week of normal activity including good eating, his diarrhea came back that he experienced again after 3 weeks of it at the Humane Society. For a month now I've tried to feed him Veteranary prescription diet and made him homemade foods that all the experts say will help him regain his gut health. This past 2 weeks we've visited the veterinarian 3 times for tests, two different Pro - pre and post biotic in his food. The problem is he eats very little food, making it hard for the intake of what his body needs. Despite that and having diarrhea for an additional month, he has gained a pound this month. This week he was diagnosed with an additional gastrointestinal bacterial infection. He's now on liquid antibiotics that I administer to him orally twice a day. So far between my donation of $210 to the Humane Society for the $1500 in health care and love they gave him. In addition I have spent $200 on special dietary food and an additional $350 in veteranary care. Next week he will need a blood panel costing upwards of $300 and after that oral care for gingivitis, probably an addition few hundred dollars. I've purchased everything a house cat needs to be comfortable and enjoy play time.


Here is where you come in, I desperately need your help to save this little soul, "Tony".


I live on Social Security disability income ONLY, after four fall injuries and 6 successful surgeries and live in HUD housing, the lowest cost living possible at age 70. To say the least my life has changed dramatically post injury and I have recieved lots of great Healthcare and want to pass that blessing forward to Tony!


I am approaching the all in expenditure on my credit cards, to try and save this wonderful little soul.

Despite his significant health problems, Tony is a vibrant, fun loving and loving companion and I desperately want to save my companion! After all this work and expense, the thought of my alternative choice, we'll I don't even want to go there, knowing he can be saved, confirmed by the vet and I trust the vet as she has cared for 8 other elderly pets that I have adopted over 50 years ( 7 dogs and one other cat).


Im praying you will come to Tony's & my aid, so we can save his life!


I truly need your kind financial help. I know this request is one of thousands of good causes and will be eternally grateful for any consideration of a donation today!


Best regards,

Roger H. in Wisconsin

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