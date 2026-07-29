Help Me Save a 1986 Toyota Chaser 3 (X70) - A JDM

My name is Yahor, I'm from Minsk, Belarus. Since I was a kid, I've been in love with old Japanese cars. There's something special about them: reliability, character, and a soul that modern cars just don't have. For years, I've dreamed of owning a true JDM classic. Now I have a chance to make that dream real.





I found a 1986 Toyota Chaser 3 (X70) for sale online. White, rare, and built with real passion. The current owner has already done the hard work: the engine is swapped to a legendary 1JZ-GTE VVT-i. The suspension is a custom setup with parts from different donor cars - including brakes from a Supra A80 and front suspension from a Silvia S14. The underbody has been treated for rust, so the foundation is solid. Mechanically, it's in great condition. It runs strong, drives well, and has passed inspection. The underbody has been treated for rust, so the foundation is solid.





What it needs now is care. The paint is old, the bumpers are cracked, and the body needs cosmetic restoration to look as good as it drives. This car is not just a purchase — it's a rescue mission. I want to save this 40-years-old JDM survivor and give it a proper home.





I have already saved $500 of my own money. The seller is asking $10,000, and I believe I can negotiate down to $9,000. I am raising $8,000 to cover the rest of the purchase price so I can finally call this Chaser mine.





If you love classic Japanese cars, the 1JZ engine, or just believe in keeping old dreams on the road — please consider donating. Every dollar, no matter how small, gets me closer to saving this car.





Thank you for reading my story.





— Yahor



