help me reward my neighbor with a heart of gold

i currently live in a home with my dad and mom, we all 3 are disabled. during a low blood sugar moment, my mom ran into our porch. she went for the brake and hit the gas. our neighbor who is very good at building things. stepped up and helped us out putting time effort and materials into helping us out. i don't have the funds to be able to pay him for the work so i thought i would see if Gods army on earth would be kind enough to help me surprise them. since this is a surprise for him if i make the goal. i will ask his permission to do a video when i give it to him.

Please and Thank You for any donations toward this cause.

Deuteronomy 15:7–8 (KJV), copy‑and‑paste friendly:

"If there be among you a poor man of thy brethren within any of thy gates in thy land which the LORD thy God giveth thee, thou shalt not harden thine heart, nor shut thine hand from thy poor brother: But thou shalt open thine hand wide unto him, and shalt surely lend him sufficient for his need."







