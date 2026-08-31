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Help Me Reunite With My Adopted Son

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDevin Buettgenbach

Fundraiser funds will be received by Devin Buettgenbach

Help Me Reunite With My Adopted Son

I'm emigrating to Melbourne, Australia to raise my newly adopted teenage son. He's there now with his guardian, and we've been trying to get the funds together since June. Money is very tight, and I'm eager to be reunited with him. Words really fail me for how much of a burden is on my heart to see my Mirko through more than just a digital screen. We've been trying for what feels like a lifetime but I know that God's timing is best and there is a reason why we have not been able to be reunited even though I don't know what it is. I pray that you would listen to the prompting of the Holy Spirit in whatever He leads you to give so that father and son can be together safely. Thank you for taking the time to read this and God bless you for all you do whether it be in funds or prayers or both.

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