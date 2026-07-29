Help Us Stay Afloat During Our Daughter’s Treatmen

My name is Cristobal, and I am a father doing everything I can to stay strong for my family during the hardest moment of our lives.

My beautiful 3-year-old daughter, Yharitza, is currently fighting leukemia and going through chemotherapy treatments. Watching such a small child go through pain, hospital visits, blood work, medications, and endless treatments has been emotionally and financially overwhelming for our family.

As a father, all I want is to protect my daughter, support my children, and keep moving forward no matter how difficult things become. Between medical-related expenses, transportation, daily living costs, and time spent at the hospital, we have fallen into a very difficult financial situation.

I currently have work opportunities waiting for me, but I urgently need help resolving my immigration/work permit situation so I can fully return to work and continue providing for my family without limitations. I am also working building a landscaping app/business project that I hope will one day create long-term stability for my children and loved ones.

I normally would never ask for help publicly, but right now I am putting my pride aside for my daughter and my family. Any donation, share, or words of encouragement truly mean more than I can express.

Every contribution helps us continue fighting for Yharitza while trying to keep our family stable during this difficult journey.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read our story, support our family, and keep my little girl in your prayers.











