HELP ME RETURN TO SCHOOL

🎓 Help Me Continue My Education and Achieve My Dream of Becoming an Engineer





My name is Derrick from Kampala in uganda,but for now am in kenya,i came from a truck as a turn boy and now am hustling with life to get some money . I completed Senior Four successfully From ROYAL GIANT HIGH SCHOOL,Mityana, but due to financial challenges at home, I have been unable to continue with my studies.





Since childhood, I have dreamed of becoming an engineer and building a better future for myself and my family. Education is the only path I truly believe can change my life, but right now I am stuck because I cannot afford school fees, scholastic materials, transport, and other education requirements.





My family is also facing difficult financial and health challenges, making it impossible to raise the money needed for me to continue school on time. Despite these struggles, I have not given up on my dream.





I am humbly asking for support from anyone willing to help me continue my education. Any contribution, no matter how small, will bring me one step closer to returning to school and pursuing my dream career in engineering.





If you are unable to donate, please help by sharing this campaign with others.





Thank you for believing in my future and giving me hope.























