Help me return home and reunite with my family

My name is Sinenhlanhla , and I am a South African currently living in Michigan.

I came to the United States through a cultural exchange program with hope and excitement for a better future. Shortly after my arrival, I became the victim of a serious crime involving my host family. I chose to remain in the United States to cooperate with law enforcement and the court process, believing that pursuing justice was the right thing to do.

The legal process has now reached its final stages, and I am deeply grateful for everyone who has supported me along the way.

My greatest hope is to return home to South Africa, reunite with my young daughter, and begin rebuilding our lives together. Unfortunately, remaining in the United States throughout the legal process has placed a significant financial burden on me. While I have continued working and supporting myself, I have not been able to save enough to cover the costs of returning home.

I am raising funds to help with:

Airfare to South Africa Remaining lease and moving expenses Transportation and baggage costs Basic transition expenses as I rebuild my life back home

My fundraising goal is $6500.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will help bring me one step closer to reuniting with my daughter and starting a new chapter after a very difficult season.

If you are unable to donate, I would be incredibly grateful if you could keep me in your prayers or share my fundraiser with someone who may be able to help.

Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support. It means more than words can express.

With gratitude,



