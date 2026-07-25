Help me retrieve my mom and brother's ashes.

My Brother unexpectedly passed away at the end of April 2026. His wife passed away a week after he did. My family needs our van repaired to travel out of state to retrieve his ashes and my mom's ashes from his home. Due to probate law, all we will get from his estate are their urns and some personal effects. Getting our van repaired will make this a onetime trip.





Due to both of our vehicles needing repair and other financial issues, we need help.

(picture of my brother and me; picture of my mom and her Urn)





The original goal of $2,000 to fix the van has been reached. At the advice of my friends, we have added a stretch goal to hopefully have some travel funds. This fundraiser will be left listed until July 10th, 2026. After July 10th it will be unlisted.





Thank you everyone for your help.