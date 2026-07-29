Help me retrieve my home and repairs

My caravan is currently 1,500 km away because I left it behind when I was sent on what I was told would be a one‑month work placement to train someone. That month turned into two years. During that time, I was overworked to burnout and only paid for 30 hours a fortnight due to the nonprofit structure of the role. I wasn’t able to return for my caravan, and by the time the placement ended, I had no savings left to retrieve it. On top of that, I had to cover damage caused by clients while working in the role. This included damage to my vehicle and equipment that I had to pay for out of pocket because it wasn’t covered by the organisation. Those costs added to the financial strain and made it even harder to get back on my feet. When I finally tried to return home, my vehicle broke down from the workload and travel. The repairs wiped out what little I had left, and I still couldn’t afford the fuel to go back for my caravan. The property where my caravan is stored has now been sold, and I no longer have ongoing access to it. I need to retrieve my home before it becomes impossible to access or is removed. --- What the funds will cover: • Fuel for the 1,500 km round trip • Repairs already completed so I can safely tow it • Basic travel costs to retrieve the caravan • Costs I had to cover due to client‑caused damage.

Why I’m asking for help: This caravan is my home. Getting it back means having stability again after two years of being stretched beyond my limits and covering costs that should never have fallen on me. Any amount helps, and sharing the fundraiser helps just as much. Thank you for taking the time to read this.







