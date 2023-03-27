Help Me Restore My Smile and Dental Health

Hello, and thank you for taking the time to read my story.





I am raising funds to help cover extensive dental treatment and dental implants that I desperately need to restore my dental health.





My dental journey has been difficult for several years. After having my braces removed about five years ago, I was left dealing with a broken tooth that was never fully resolved. I also experienced ongoing problems with retainers that never fit or functioned properly despite repeated attempts to have them adjusted. Over the years, maintaining my dental health has become a constant struggle.





Today, I am dealing with a receding gum line, broken teeth, and six cavities involving teeth that cannot be treated with root canals. After evaluating the extensive amount of restorative work that would be required, I learned that attempting to repair and preserve everything would ultimately cost more than moving forward with dental implants and a more comprehensive treatment plan.





My current dental treatment plan reflects costs of up to approximately $46,800 and includes extensive restorative care such as extractions, bone grafting, implant placement, abutments, crowns, and other necessary dental procedures. While a dental plan discount may reduce a portion of these costs, my dental insurance itself has an annual maximum benefit of only $2,000, leaving me with a significant financial responsibility.





I have set my fundraising goal at $45,000 to help cover the substantial out-of-pocket cost of completing this treatment.





This isn't simply about wanting a new smile. It's about restoring my dental health, being able to eat comfortably, protecting my quality of life, and finally finding a long-term solution after years of struggling with my teeth.





Asking for financial help isn't easy, but the cost of this treatment is more than I can manage on my own. Every contribution, regardless of the amount, will bring me one step closer to receiving the dental care I need.





If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean just as much. Most importantly, I welcome your prayers throughout this journey.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for every donation, prayer, share, and word of encouragement. Your support means more than you know as I work toward restoring my dental health and getting my smile back.





God bless you.