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Help me restore my smile 😁

Goal$23,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRz Rz

Fundraiser funds will be received by Roxane Sylvester

Help me restore my smile 😁

Hello everybody those who know me and those who may not I figured I would give it a shot as I'm losing hope on ever getting my smile back, for the last 15 years I've struggled with keeping my teeth no matter what avenue I've done I keep losing them due to medical issues and medications, and bone density along with everything from going through cancer, ulcers which caused vomiting I know TMI and many other medical issues, basically everything that I've gone through and continue to go through has taken its toll on my teeth and at 43 I don't have many left. I go through pain daily along with every other kind of pain that I have. If you've had tooth pain you do know how bad it can be in some ways it's worse than other kinds of pain. My hope is to gain some kind of help I have been close a couple of times at one point even planned on going to Mexico with my dad so that we could do it together unfortunately my dad ended up passing before we made it happen and the money that I had saved for the procedure went on other things. I started saving again because I knew he'd still want me to go through with it then about 10 months after my dad passed I lost my sister. At this point I would rather try and stay in my state as travel isn't always easy for me, I'm looking at getting All on 4 or 3 on 6. I am not looking at traditional dentures because the bone loss is already bad for and I don't want to accelerate that as well. The most affordable I have found in my area is 12,000 per arch, I'm also open to suggestions if any one knows a place that has better prices but great reviews I don't want to get care from a poorly rated place as well. I know this is a long shot but any help to get closer to this goal would be amazing. And also I know about financing but my credit isn't quite there yet I have definitely tried that as well.


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