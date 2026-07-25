Help Me Restore My Elderly Father's Home and Prope









Asking for help has never come easily to me, but today I'm setting my pride aside because my father needs more help than I can provide on my own.





My elderly father is a kind and trusting man. He opened his home and put his faith in people who promised they would help care for him and maintain his property. Sadly, those promises were never kept. Instead of helping, the property was neglected while his financial resources were depleted.





By the time the full extent of the damage became clear, the yard and property had become severely overgrown. What was once a home he could enjoy has become overwhelming and increasingly difficult to maintain.





Now it's just me.





I'm doing everything I can to help my father, but I simply don't have the money or equipment needed to restore the property by myself. Every day I work to make progress, but the job is bigger than one person can handle.





The funds raised will go toward:





Mowing and brush removal

Yard cleanup and hauling away debris

Fuel and equipment expenses

Repairs needed to make the property safe and manageable again





If you're unable to donate, I completely understand. Sharing this campaign with others would mean just as much.





Every donation, every share, and every prayer helps us move one step closer to giving my father a safe, clean property again.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any kindness you're able to show. Your generosity gives us hope during a very difficult season, and we will always be grateful.