Help Me Restore My Business After Illness

I am seeking ₦10,000,000 to help me recover from the financial hardship caused by my illness and to rebuild my life.

The funds will be used as follows:

₦6,500,000 – To restock my building materials business (cement, iron rods, roofing sheets, nails, plumbing and electrical materials, transportation, and other construction supplies).

₦1,200,000 – To pay my house rent and secure safe accommodation for my children and me.

₦800,000 – To cover my children's school fees, uniforms, books, and other educational expenses.

₦700,000 – For my ongoing medical treatment, medications, and hospital visits as I continue to recover.

₦500,000 – For business equipment, shop expenses, and transportation.

₦300,000 – For food and other basic family needs during the period of rebuilding.

Total Goal: ₦10,000,000

Your support will help me restart my business, continue my medical recovery, provide a stable home for my children, and enable them to remain in school. Every donation, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to rebuilding our lives.

Thank you for your kindness and generosity. May God richly bless you.