Help Me Restart My 3D Printing & Design Setup

Hi, my name is Tracy

I’m trying to raise funds to rebuild my ability to work in 3D printing and design after my current setup stopped working properly.

Recently, I’ve been struggling to find stable work, and I’ve been focusing heavily on coding and 3D design as the main skills keeping me moving forward. It’s been one of the only things that’s actually given me direction and purpose.

Unfortunately, my current 3D printer and setup have started failing, which has made it hard to continue learning, designing, and producing anything consistently.



