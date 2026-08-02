Help Samuel Resolve His Case and Return Home

Hello, my name is Samuel Muhumuza. Thank you for taking a moment to read my story.





I have already endured tremendous grief after losing my daughter. I was unable to take her back home, and she was ultimately laid to rest here in Saudi Arabia. That loss has made this difficult period even more painful and has deepened my longing to resolve these matters and reunite with my family.





I am currently in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, facing a difficult legal and financial situation after a road accident. Another driver collided with me and left the scene. Although I was not responsible for the accident, I have been left with financial claims from the car rental company that I cannot afford.





Since the accident, I have also lost my job. I have tried to defend my rights and continue the legal process, but the costs have become overwhelming. A separate employment matter involving my former employer is also before the court.





These unresolved obligations have prevented me from leaving Saudi Arabia and returning to my family. My hope is simply to resolve the cases responsibly, meet the necessary expenses, and rebuild my life.





Your support will help with:





• Legal and court-related expenses

• Obligations connected to the accident case

• Basic living expenses while the cases are being resolved

• Costs needed to regain my ability to travel and return home





For transparency, donations will be received by my trusted friend, Isaac Sabamala, through his verified account and used only for the legal, living, and travel-related expenses described in this fundraiser.





I understand that many people are facing challenges of their own. Any contribution, no matter the amount, would mean a great deal to me. If you are unable to give, sharing this fundraiser or keeping me in your prayers would also be a real kindness.





I will use this page to share meaningful updates as the situation develops. Thank you sincerely for your time, compassion, prayers, and support.





With gratitude,

Samuel Muhumuza

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia