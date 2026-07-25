Help Me Rescue and Care for Abandoned Animals

I dedicate my time to rescuing abandoned, injured, and homeless animals and giving them a second chance at life. Every rescued pet deserves food, shelter, medical care, and love until they can recover or find a forever home.

Caring for these animals comes with ongoing expenses, including veterinary treatment, vaccinations, medicines, food, clean bedding, and other daily necessities. As I continue rescuing more animals, these costs have become difficult to manage alone.

Your support will help provide essential care for rescued pets and allow me to continue saving animals in need. Every donation, no matter how small, makes a real difference in their lives.

Thank you for helping me give vulnerable animals the care, safety, and compassion they deserve.