Help Me Represent young people in Kigali

I have been invited by the Africa School of Governance to participate in the Africa Mindset Reset Forum in Kigali, Rwanda. It is one of the most important opportunities of my life and one I do not want to miss.

For years, I have dedicated my work to raising African thinkers and policy leaders, creating opportunities for over 2,000 young Nigerians to engage with policymakers, think tanks, and democratic institutions.

The invitation is secured, but the forum is not fully funded. I can cover my accommodation and other expenses; I only need support to raise my return airfare.

If you believe in investing in young Africans who are committed to serving others, I would be deeply grateful for your support or for sharing this campaign. One journey can create opportunities for thousands more.



