Help Me Replace My Work Truck

Last Thursday, July 23rd, my work truck burst into flames on my way home. I only had liability insurance, so I lost the truck and most of what I'd built toward starting a mobile mechanics business, though I was able to save most of my tools before it got too hot.





I'm still recovering from failed hip surgery and need another procedure on my right hip. For years, construction work has taken a toll on my body, and I was working toward the mechanics business so I could do less physically demanding work long-term. Right now, though, I need a truck to keep supporting my family.





My 5-year-old son is non-verbal autistic and attends the Caravel Autism center five days a week. Without a work truck, I can't earn the income we depend on.





I'm asking for help replacing my truck so I can get back to work and keep supporting my son and our family. Your donation would mean everything to us. Thank you for standing with us.

I'm having to put my pride aside and reach out for help before we lose everything.