Help me replace my beloved bicycle after accident

I survived a head-on accident with a car yesterday. My trusted bike - a 2012 Specialized Ruby Comp Compact - which I got off Craigslist and have ridden hundreds of blissful miles on - decided to save my life and absorb the brunt of the damage in one last act of love. My bicycle is my most essential transportation and even more than that it's a grounding part of my existence. I'm starting a fundraiser to either replace the frame or else get a replacement bicycle.



