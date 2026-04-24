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Help Me Repay the Kindness Shown to Kodiak Alaska

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMelanie Gunkel

Fundraiser funds will be received by Melanie Gunkel

Help Me Repay the Kindness Shown to Kodiak Alaska

On May 20, 2026, my world changed unexpectedly.My beloved cat, Kodiak Alaska ("Kodi"), suddenly became very ill. At first, I thought he simply wanted extra attention and affection, but I soon realized something was seriously wrong as he became unsteady and was unable to walk.

I desperately searched for help, but local veterinary offices were closed. The nearest emergency veterinary clinic was in Dover, and I did not know how I would get there. Thankfully, a wonderful friend and neighbor stepped in without hesitation. They helped me get Kodi to the emergency clinic and stayed by my side during one of the hardest nights of my life.

The veterinarians performed tests and did everything they could, but sadly, Kodi could not be saved. After spending precious final moments holding him, loving him, and saying goodbye, I made the heartbreaking decision to help him pass peacefully.

I brought Kodi home that night so his brother Geordy could have a chance to say goodbye before I took him the next morning for cremation. Losing him has left a tremendous emptiness in our home and in my heart.

I am incredibly grateful for the kindness, compassion, and financial assistance my friend and neighbor provided during this emergency. Without their help, I would not have been able to get Kodi the care he needed in his final hours.

Like many people, I live paycheck to paycheck, and I am now struggling to find a way to repay the expenses they generously covered on my behalf. My goal is to raise enough funds to reimburse this wonderful couple for their assistance and to create a quiet, comforting space for Geordy, Kodi's brother as he adjusts to life without his lifelong companion.

Any donation, no matter the size, would mean so much to me. If you are unable to give, sharing this campaign would be greatly appreciated.

Thank you for helping me honor Kodi's memory, repay an incredible act of kindness, and provide comfort to the pet who is now grieving the loss of his best friend.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Melanie

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